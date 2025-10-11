Rob Lowe to Star in New NBC Drama

Rob Lowe is switching networks.

Variety reports that The Floor host is set to star in a new drama about the Secret Service, which is in development at NBC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the official logline, The Detail will follow “elite agents serving on the president’s protective detail as they attempt to balance life with professional duty while securing the nation and defending against the next imminent threat.” The series is created by Jennifer Yee McDevitt, who also serves as writer and executive producer. The Detail comes from Universal Television, with Lowe also serving as an EP.

CR: Kevin Estrada/FOX.

If The Detail moves forward, it would mark Lowe’s first TV role since starring in 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox as Captain Owen Strand. The 9-1-1 spinoff ended in February after five seasons, though Lowe has expressed interest in returning to the franchise, either in 9-1-1 or the newest series, 9-1-1: Nashville. Acting aside, Lowe is currently hosting the Fox game show The Floor, which is in its fourth season and has already been renewed for Season 5.

While he’s done a lot for Fox, The Outsiders star has a long history on NBC. He previously starred as Chris Traeger on Parks and Recreation from 2010 to 2015, and in the first four seasons of The West Wing as Sam Seaborn from 1999 to 2003. Additionally, Lowe has hosted Saturday Night Live three times, most recently in 2000.

Pictured: Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Meanwhile, The Detail is not the only new scripted series that Lowe is working on. He has a sitcom in development at ABC called The Ram. It’s said to be a workplace romantic comedy, and Lowe will be playing a “daily sports talk show host who falls for the new producer brought in to boost his ratings.” It’s unknown what the plan is if both shows are ordered, but Lowe will probably just cross that bridge if it comes to it.

Additional details surrounding The Detail have not been released, but more information should be announced in the coming months, including casting. Upcoming, he’s set to star in the horror film The Third Parent with Crispin Glover and serve as producer. He also wrapped production on the indie dark comedy The Musical with Tony winner Will Brill and Gillian Jacobs.