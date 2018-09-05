‘Riverdale’ Will Finally Show Jughead’s Mom and Sister

Riverdale‘s third season arrives in October, and details have slowly begun emerging as to what fans can expect when The CW’s teen drama returns.

According to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show will finally see Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) mom and sister, Jellybean, on screen, something fans have been wondering about since the two were revealed to be living in Ohio in Season 1.

TV Line reports that Aguiree-Sacasa shared the news at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, revealing that the two women will arrive in town during Episode 8 or 9 of Season 3.

Speaking to Us Weekly, actor Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s father, FP Jones, on the show, discussed the duo’s return, noting that his character is likely still married to Jughead’s mom, who is named Gladys Jones in the comics on which the show is based.

“As far as I know, we’re still married,” he said. “I mean I never wore a wedding ring in the show. I did wear a ring here (middle finger) for the first season and part of the second season and then I took it off, but we never really discussed it. My understanding is that they must still be married.”

That news might not be so welcome to those who want to see FP with Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), though a teaser for the upcoming season does show FP and Alice sharing an intimate moment.

Of that relationship, Ulrich shared that he understands why viewers are so invested in the pair.

“I think it’s a really cool relationship,” he said. “It’s very fun. It’s dynamic. It’s intense. There’s chemistry there that’s unique. It’s not just a kid’s show or a teen show. I guess to some extent, I’m not surprised, but to the veracity and volume of it, I’m quite surprised.”

Sprouse added to Hollywood Life in July that his character’s mother is “trouble.”

“She’s definitely going to throw a wrench in the Serpents,” he added.

He also shared that his family members’ arrival may have a slight impact on Jughead’s relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart).

“It’s shaping up to be pretty even this season, but I’m sure the reintroduction of his mother and his younger sister and dealing with that is going to upset something,” Sprouse revealed.

The actors portraying Jughead’s female relatives have not yet been announced, though Sprouse noted that Riverdale “operates heavily on nostalgia.”

“I do know that, you know, our show [and] the cast operates heavily on nostalgia, so you can almost guarantee the person is going to have a kind of ’90s vibe to them,” he said.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

