‘Riverdale’ Star Mark Consuelos Teases Drama Ahead: ‘Buckle Up’

If you thought Riverdale came back crazier than even with its winter premiere, just wait to see what comes next.

As if trying to investigate the mysterious Gargoyle King wreaking havoc on the small town, the next episode, titled “Chapter Forty-Five: The Stranger” will see the teens starting to prepare for their SATs.

The trailer for the new episode also teases the the parents, specifically Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), discussing their plan to finally come after the evil Hiram Lodge — the person responsible for much of the town’s mischievous happenings.

Mark Consuelos, who plays Archie Andres’ (KJ Apa) arch-nemesis on the CW drama series, told PopCulture.com there is definitely reason to worry about as the new season progresses.

“I mean, I think I’m worried a little bit,” Consuelos told PopCulture.com in a phone interview January 17 about the future episode, specifically talking about the trailer where he is suffering from a gunshot wound. “You know there’s always drama and such at Riverdale. So, without Hiram there’s not too much drama going on.”

The actor says he feels confident that his character will live on past the next episode, though he does admit he never knows what to expect on the series.

“I’m always a little worried,” Consuelos added. “People get killed off of the show a lot.”

One person that will likely survive their latest near-death experience on the show will be Archie himself, who ended the previous episode lying seemingly lifeless at the cabin where he has been hiding out since escaping Riverdale.

Consuelos teased that the series will only get more twisted from here, and fans should get ready for a wild ride.

“You know more twists, more turns. Right when you think you know something they’re gonna [do], [showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa] and the writers throw you another curve ball,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be a wild ride. I would say buckle up it’s gonna get even crazier.”

The actor, who has become a standout character on the CW drama, took a break from filming on Jan. 17 to hang out with fans in Chicago and encourage them to stick to their new year’s resolutions, in a collaboration with McCafé At Home.

During “Ditch Your New Year’s Resolutions Day,” Consuelos met with fans and helped unveil the McCafé at Home’s new Brew Happier Mobile. The interactive experience served as a way to encourage the public to stick to their resolutions.

“I’m a huge coffee fan so it makes sense to me,” Consuelos said of teaming up with the company. “[There are] a few things that’ll start my day off right and coffee is definitely one of the first few things… That’s the overall message that McCafé at Home is trying to send… take time, have some coffee and start your day off in a positive note.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.