'Riverdale': Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Has School in Malawi Named After Her Late Father

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie is keeping her father's memory live in a special way.

Less than two months since the Riverdale star passed away, Sophie took to Instagram to announce she raised funds to open a preschool in Malawi that will be named after her father.

"Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!" Sophie wrote on the caption, referring to the GoFundMe campaign she started to raise money for the school.

"Our first school is finished and I can't tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad," she added, alongside a photo of herself and her friends, Gabriela and Ruben, who have been working on the project alongside her, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fans and friends of the actor and his family took to the comments' section of the Instagram to express their support of the big honor in his name.

Riverdale co-star Madchen Amick gave her stamp of approval posting three clapping hands emojis.

"What a wonderful thing to do for your Dad. [prayer emoji and a red heart] you and your family are just such good people. It's just that simple. [smiley face] May your hearts heal by doing good things for others," another user commented.

Sophie had been busy working on her educational initiatives in Malawi when Luke suffered a massive stroke back in late February. At the time she rushed back to Los Angeles and was by his side her died in the hospital on March 4.

"A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," Sophie wrote on Instagram when she first broke her silence on the actor's death. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.

"I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye," she continued. "So bare [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

The new school announcement comes a few days after Riverdale aired Perry's final scene. Fans will have to wait some time before the show addresses the actor's death directly, though creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa previously revealed all remaining episodes of the show would include tributes to the actor.