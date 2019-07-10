‘Riverdale’ Cast Honors Luke Perry With Photo As They Begin Season 4

Four months after his sudden death, Luke Perry‘s Riverdale costar have returned to work on the upcoming fourth season of The CW series. Production on the series started earlier this week, marking the first full season without Perry, who passed away in March following a “massive” stroke.”

On Monday, Madchen Amick, who portrays Alice Cooper, took to Instagram to share a photo of the cast at a table read for the Season 4 premiere, which is set to be titled “In Memoriam” and will pay special tribute to Perry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back, Amick captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#missyouluke.”

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews on the popular series, Archie’s father and a the owner of a construction company, who throughout the first three seasons was frequently seen as a source of good within the community and combated the corruption his former flame, Hermione Lodge, and her husband, Hiram Lodge, brought to the small town.

In June, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the premiere episode would honor the late actor, writing, “probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred,” referring to Luke’s character on the show, Fred Andrews.”

Currently it is not known how Perry’s death with be handled, though speaking to E! News in May, Aquirre-Sacasa stated that they intentionally waited to deal with the loss until Season 4.

“When Luke passed, it was such a shock, and it was devastating and we kind of have to deal with the emotion of that, and then you have to figure out everything that comes next,” he said. “And we’d already pretty much plotted out the rest of the season. We’d written a bunch of the rest of the season and it felt like rather than try to squeeze something—and for me, something that’s so monumental and so defining…and we didn’t know how we wanted to deal with it. You know, you’re just reacting. So we thought rather than do it quickly or do it wrong, let’s take our time, let’s figure it out, and let’s deal with it at the beginning of Season 4.”

Along with the upcoming season premiere, Riverdale previously paid tribute to Perry by sharing an “In Memoriam” note at the end of the episode airing soon after his death, and Aguirre-Sacasa said every episode of the show moving forward would be dedicated to his memory.

Riverdale will return for Season 4 Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.