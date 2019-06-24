Riley Keough: What to Know About Laurie Lake, the ‘Riverdale’ Character Played by Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough appeared in the most recent season of Riverdale as Laurie Lake, a mysterious character that fans might want to know more about.

In Episode 7 or Season 3 of Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) left their hometown in order to try and not cause anymore pain in the lives of their loved ones due to being targeted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).

Videos by PopCulture.com

They happened upon a farmhouse in a rundown small town, and its there they encounter Laurie and her younger sister, Gracie.

Laurie has brunette hair and wears a lot of flannel shirts and jeans, which fits her farm girl background. The character has only appeared in about nine Archie Comics issues — per Comic Vine — and would be considered to be a very minor character overall.

Archie and Jughead gave alias names and told her they were robbed. They begged her to feed them and give them a place to sleep. She allowed the boys to stay in the barn on the condition that they help out around the farm.

At one point, Archie and Laurie share a brief moment of passion, after which Archie confesses that he and Jughead lied and he tells her the whole story.

After learning who Archie really is, Laurie then calls Hiram and incapacitates Archie. It turns out that Hiram has Laurie’s father and brother and is willing to trade them for Archie.

However, when they were outside, Jughead freed Archie and the two escaped. Hiram discovers this and is visibly upset, leaving it up in the air what will happen to Laurie’s family.

This was the only episode that Laurie appeared in, and there is currently no word on if Keough will return to the show, perhaps turning up in Riverdale, but it’s entirely possible that the one episode could have been just laying groundwork for a more elaborate storyline involving the character in future season.

Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough. She was born on May 29, 1989, making her the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

She began her acting career in 2010, starring the The Runaways alongside Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning and Michael Shannon.

She later went on to star in films such as Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, It Comes at Night, Logan Lucky and Hold the Dark.

This year will see the release of her next film, The Earthquake Bird, a Netflix-produced mystery movie based on the novel of the same name. At this time, the film does not have an announced premiere date.