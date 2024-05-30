'Rick and Morty: The Anime' Release Date and More Details to Know

Adult Swim's hit sci-fi series Rick and Morty is getting a spinoff this year. Rick and Morty: The Anime tells its own story separate from the main show, while still fitting into the franchise's multiverse cosmology. Here's what we know about it so far.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere some time in 2024 on Adult Swim's Toonami block. An exact release date hasn't been revealed yet, but Adult Swim did release its first clip from the series back in January. It will have a full 10-episode season and will build on the five short films released by Adult Swim so far. Takashi Sano, who directed two of those short films, will direct the upcoming season.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano said in a statement about the series. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

Origins

Rick and Morty: The Anime began with a six-minute short film called "Samurai & Shogun," which aired with no advertising or warning on Adult Swim in March of 2020. It was later added to the network's YouTube channel. It depicted a samurai-style Rick (Yōhei Tadano) and a shogun-style Morty (Keisuke Chiba) under attack from several ninja-style Ricks, all in an anime style. The voiceover work was in Japanese with English subtitles.

The clip proved to be popular, and others like it followed over the next year. The length of these clips grew and they began to take on a personality of their own. After the fifth short was released, Adult Swim gave the project a series order. All five shorts are available on YouTube now for those interested.

Previews

There are six previews for Rick and Morty: The Anime so far, including an opening title sequence, a fight scene between Space Beth and Tammy, and a few other stand-alone scenes. The art style in these previews is different from the short films and is more distinct from the main series. The voices remain the same, though it's unclear if an English dub will be released for this series.

Filling In

This year will mark the first time in four years that Rick and Morty does not release a new season. According to THR, Season 8 will not be out until 2025. Hopefully, The Anime spinoff will hold fans over until then. Rick and Morty is streaming now on Hulu and Max, while The Anime is expected to premiere sometime this year on Adult Swim's Toonami.