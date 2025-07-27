‘Rick and Morty’ Spinoff Announced

Rick and Morty is expanding with a new spinoff.

Announced during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Emmy-winning actor Keith David is set to star in the new adult animated comedy, President Curtis.

The forthcoming series will follow “the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.” David made his debut as the titular president in Season 2 of Rick and Morty and had recurred through Season 7, but he did not make an appearance in the current eighth season, which comes to an end on Sunday.

“President Curtis has always been a blast to play,” said David. “Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

“This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it.”

“President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office,” said President Curtis co-creators Dan Harmon and James Siciliano. “Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Stephanie Beatriz and Jim Rash also star in President Curtis, which is executive produced by Harmon, Siciliano, Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy. Additional information on the new series, including a premiere date and more casting, has not been released, but details should be released in the coming months. In the meantime, the Season 8 finale of Rick and Morty premieres on Sunday on Adult Swim. The first seven seasons are streaming on Hulu. Whether or not fans will be getting more of President Curtis on Rick and Morty is unknown, but at least he will soon be getting his own series.