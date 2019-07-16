‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4: First Look Photos Revealed

The first images from Rick and Morty Season 4 are finally here, just a few days ahead of the show’s massive Comic-Con panel. Rick and Morty has been on hiatus for about two years, but this November a whole new season is on its way. Judging by the pictures, it will be serene.

The first image shows Rick wearing a contented smile as he wades through waist-deep grass in an alien meadow. His homemade space ship is parked nearby on a shore, and a sunset rises behind him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The second image is a little more disconcerting. It shows Rick surrounded by seven humanoid lizards, with robotic enhancements and tubes of green fluid running to their noses. Naturally, the nihilistic scientist does not seem threatened by these imposing figures, but it promises some action at least.

That scene seems to show Rick somewhere out in space, perhaps on a ship or a space station. There are fires burning nearby, with a robot and another lizard man lying on the ground. Hanging over them is a rainbow-colored mist, a little reminiscent of Fart from Season 2.

The official Rick and Morty Twitter account tagged the second image with the San Diego Comic-Con hashtag, so chances seem good that the Season 4 trailer will debut there. Rick and Morty got a staggering 70-episode order from Adult Swim last year, but the lengthy contract negotiations led to another long wait between seasons. Now, we may finally see some new footage this weekend.

Rick and Morty Season 3 left off with an upheavel in the family’s power dynamic. For ten episodes, Rick had virtually free reign thanks to Beth and Jerry’s divorce, splintering the family and distracting everyone from his antics. In the season finale however, Beth decided to take Jerry back, putting Rick back in a position where he has someone to answer to or else he will drive his family away.

This was a big turning point for the scientist, who has been fighting all of his natural instincts in order to hang onto his loved ones. Rick often notes that he has infinite daughters and grandchildren across infinite realities, and once even jumped into a portal with Morty to escape a world they had ruined. Yet for all his talk, Rick works hard to keep Beth, Morty and Summer around, even when his attempts backfire.

The creators and cast of Rick and Morty are holding a panel at the Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom at San Diego Comic-Con this Friday at 1 p.m. PT.