‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 3 Preview Shows the Duo Thwarting ‘Indiana Jones’ Traps

A new teaser for Rick and Morty shows all the things that won’t be getting in the heroes’ way on this weekend’s episode. The clip went up on social media on Saturday, and was sponsored by Wendy’s. This is the second sneak peek fans have gotten at this Sunday’s episode.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 3 premieres on Sunday night, but about 20 seconds of it went up on Twitter this afternoon. The clip finds the titular heroes strolling into a giant, ivy-riden temple without care in the world.

“Activate anti-booby suits,” Rick says in the video.

"Two booby trap suits fresh never frozen. Watch a new episode of #RickAndMorty Sundays at 11:30p."

These anti booby-trap suits zip up over Rick and Morty’s clothes, making blow darts and boulders bounce off of them. Rick walks with a bored, lazy-eyed expression in the clip while Morty appears to be hiding his surprise as best he can.

The temple is a mix of Indiana Jones and Guardians of the Galaxy asethetic, with glowing green light panels and massive, robotic statues. Whatever is at the end of it must be pretty valuable, as there are many traps in place to guard it. The last one is a ceiling panel that rains snakes down on Rick and Morty.

“Total waste of snakes,” Rick sighs.

This is the latest demonstration of Rick’s ability to casually avoid nearly any danger, to the point where it practically bores him. Season 4 has already shown that the scientist is nearly impossible to kill, in spite of his insistence that life is meaningless and death is inevitable. Now, fans have just over 24 hours to wonder what is so valuable that Rick would bother to walk into this temple to get it.

Rick and Morty is still fleshing out its new dynamic for the season, which finds Rick back to being low on the family’s food chain. In Season 3 he “took over the family” in the wake of Beth and Jerry’s divorce, but when they reconciled in the Season 3 finale, Beth warned that things would “go back” to the way they were in Season 1.

So far, that has been the major driving force of conflict in the new episodes, and the results have been emotional. Last week we saw the extent of Rick’s loneliness and alienation played out in the most absurd setting possible, and many fans are waiting for the other shoe to drop in his self-destructive bids for control.

Maybe that’s exactly what will happen this weekend. Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 3, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty,” premieres on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.