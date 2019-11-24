‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4, Episode 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Rick and Morty Season 3, Episode 3 premieres on Sunday, and there are a few ways to catch the show in dimension C-137. The new episode, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty,” airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim, but fans on the go or cord-cutters can still catch it, live or otherwise. Here are some of the best ways.

Rick and Morty is a bit of an anomaly for a show of its size and reputation. The massive hit has a time slot that is pretty off the beaten path, and only truly dedicated fans will stay up until midnight to watch the premiere on TV.

For those fans, it is relatively simple. You can watch the show on Adult Swim, or use your cable login to watch it on the Adult Swim app. it will also be streaming on skinny TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

If you want to catch the episode after that, it gets a bit more complicated. The episode will be available to stream on AdultSwim.com, but again, only for those with valid cable logins. The site and its associated mobile app do not have a subscription option for cord-cutters, and cable is not cheap these days.

A slightly cheaper option is Hulu + Live TV, but again, this is a big hurdle for many. The service just rose in price, and for many people it is simply not worth it compared to the more basic packages.

All in all, the cheapest, best option for those who just want to watch Rick and Morty from week to week without getting a pricey subscription is to buy the season digitally. Online stores like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and iTunes will let you purchase an episode at a time, or the entire season for around $20. This flat fee gets you each episode about three hours after it airs, and you do not have to worry about juggling fees.

An added bonus here is that the episodes come uncensored, so the show’s frequent, half-improvised bursts of cursing are not bleeped out. If you do not take any of the above options, it will be at least a few months until the episodes are added to Hulu with the other three seasons.

Rick and Morty has become a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and streaming it will soon get a lot easier. The show will be included in the catalogue for HBO Max when it launches in the spring, along with other lauded content in the WarnerMedia family. Hopefully, when Season 5 airs we can tune in there on Monday mornings instead.



Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 3, “One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty” premieres at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.