‘Rick and Morty’ Reveals Wild New Promo

The official Rick and Morty Twitter account shared a strange new promotional video last week as fans continue to beg for new episodes. The clip was in a different animation style from that of the show, but its characters and settings were still recognizable. It is not clear who made the video or if it is the only one of its kind.

The new clip was posted without attribution on Thursday, leading many to assume it came from the show’s animators despite its distinct style. Some also took it as a promotional post, though it made no promises about the return of Rick and Morty Season 4.

The clip is just 15 seconds long, and it zooms through some dense scenes very quickly. It shows a line of Mortys being pushed into a portal by Mr. Meeseeks, driving them into a gauntlet of interdimensional mayhem. After being bouncing through a world made of farts, being chased by a wolf on fire and hurtling over a hairy giant’s beer mug, Morty emerges into a world full of bug-versions of himself, where he is squashed by a giant fly swatter.

The camera then zooms out to reveal a TV screen, where the whole thing was just a video game being played by one Rick as five others looked on. It features some slightly twisted takes on the Rick and Morty theme music and a few hints at Justin Roiland’s voice acting.

The clip was not attached to any release or promotion in particular, though in the days that followed Adult Swim did do some big promotions for the Pocket Mortys mobile game. Predictably, the overwhelming response from fans was to request the next episode of Rick and Morty Season 4 — or at least the release date.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premiered in November and ran five episodes in six glorious weeks before going back on hiatus in December. It promised to be back “in 2020,” but now fans are beginning to fear that may not be any time soon.

Rick and Morty has been infamous in the past for having long gaps between new episodes. There were nearly two years between Seasons 2 and 3, and there were over two years between Seasons 3 and 4. However, with the show’s massive 70-episode renewal, fans hoped the wait times would get shorter. In fact, co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland promised as much.

“It’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” they said in a statement according to Digital Spy. “We’re literally writing season five while finishing season four just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

The idea that they are that far ahead of the episodes currently being aired has fans confused, as they do not see why Adult Swim should hold off on airing them. So far, there is no official word on when Rick and Morty Season 4, Episode 6 will air.