'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son Speaks out About Receiving Hate Online: 'Leave Me Alone'

Earlier this week, Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax gained attention after he was harassed on his Instagram page by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers. In a statement shared on his mother's public account, Jax addressed the controversy.

"Well I'd like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one," he wrote. "It is currently my first week of high school and instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media."

"I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid," he continued. "The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public's gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point."

"The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable. However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected my first week of high school." In conclusion, he thanked everyone for their support, saying, "It truly means a lot to me."

In his August 22 Instagram story, Jax shared some of the hateful comments left by others, writing, "im a f– 14 year old leave me alone please." Many offensive messages focus on the teenager's older brother, Oliver's, addiction struggles (which Garcelle has openly discussed), and attack her for being concerned about Erika Jayne's drinking.Commenters also call Garcelle a "D-list actress," bashing her and defending the other women on the show.

Following Jax's initial post, Garcelle took to Instagram to speak out in response to the negative comments on his page."I'm usually a very strong woman. I've been raised to be strong. My life has taught me to be strong. But when it comes to my kids, it hurts and it's not OK," she wrote. "I've been in tears all night. It's just a TV show people. Scream at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone." The caption of her post read, "This has to stop!! They're just kids!!!!" Co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff also commented, "LEAVE THEM ALONE," while Dorit Kemsley added, "NOT OK!"

The controversy prompted Lisa Rinna to share a statement on her Instagram Story. "We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you -- why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us – love to hate us But leave the kids alone!" she wrote via Toofab. "What I was just sent about [Garcelle's] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to [Kyle Richards' daughter Portia] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you've said and done to my own kids disgusting."

"The threats to [Erika Jayne's] son!?!! And I'm sure all of the other beautiful children. They didn't sign up for this. What are doing?!" she continued. "The kids – all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough it enough." Portia, Kyle's 14-year-old daughter, came under attack in July after an episode in which a drunk Erika told Jax at his mother's birthday party to "Get the f– out of here!"

Kyle was seen saying, "I mean, it's not funny, but it is funny" about the incident, before later explaining that she was laughing at Erika's behavior, but "NOT about disrespecting someone's child." After that episode, Portia had to turn off commenting on her Instagram posts when fans left derogatory messages about Kyle.

Bravo later released a statement on its official Instagram account condemning the harassment toward Jax."We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son," the August 25 post read. "We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cats and their families with harmful rhetoric."