‘Revenge’ Alum Ashley Madekwe Would ‘Dust off Ashley Davenport Shoes’ for Upcoming Sequel Series (Exclusive)

Revenge may be coming back with a new sequel series, and Ashley Madekwe is ready to reunite with her character from the beloved ABC series. The actress opened up about reports ABC is working on a sequel series of the Emily Vancamp-led drama series, featuring a new Latinx immigrant character, and will include at least one of the characters from the original.

Madekwe appeared in the first three seasons of Revenge as Ashley Davenport. Her character was famously not killed off, but instead vanished from The Hamptons and the lives of the Grayson family. She was sent back to her hometown of Croydon and warned never to return.

The actress revealed she would love to revisit her character in the new sequel series in a conversation with PopCulture.com at the Tell Me A Story Season 2 Nashville Premiere red carpet on Wednesday.

“Ashley Davenport didn’t die. She got on a private jet to Croydon,” Madekwe recalled at the red carpet for the event. “So yeah, we’ll see. It’s a brand new story, but I love Joe Fazzio, who’s going to be heading up the show, and Mike Kelley, who’s kind of passed the mantle over to him, and Melissa Loy. I love them so much.

“I’m always excited to any chance to work with them. So, if they asked me to come back and dust off my Ashley Davenport shoes, of course I would,” she said.

News of the possible Revenge sequel series first surfaced in early November, with Deadline writing the returning original character had not been cast yet.

However, the returning cast member will serve as a guide for the new series lead, as she arrives in Malibu to set forth her plans for revenge against a pharmaceutical dynasty “whose insatiable freed led to the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family and a global epidemic.” The project is reportedly still in the early stages of development, with no actors attached to the cast yet.

Madekwe will be starring in Season 2 of Tell Me A Story as Simone Garland, a woman who becomes romantically involved with Jackson Pruitt (Matt Lauria) in the season’s Cinderella storyline. The show’s second season will center around the Pruitt family with stories based on the aforementioned fairytale, along with Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast.

“Simone [is] not your typically Cinderella. She is definitely not a damsel in distress,” the actress teased. “She can take care of herself emotionally and physically. She’s kind of a tough girl. She comes back to Nashville after being gone for a few years to dig up some dark family secrets, and then a lot of drama ensues.”

Tell Me A Story Season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 on CBS All Access.