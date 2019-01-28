‘Rent: Live’ Viewers Thrown off By ‘Previously Recorded’ Credit

Rent: Live was billed as a live broadcast, but a “previously recorded” credit at the beginning threw viewers for a loop on Twitter.

During Saturday night’s rehearsals, lead actor Brennin Hunt was seriously injured. Since Hunt played Roger, a major role in the play, FOX ended up airing most of the dress rehearsal instead.

Before the first commercial break, the cast confirmed that Hunt’s injury made it impossible for him to perform Sunday night. However, they quickly reworked the final act, which will still be performed live. Members of the original Rent Broadway cast will be participating.

I give props to the producers for thinking to use a recorded version when an actor got hurt. Any other decision would’ve been too hard to pull off with such short notice. #RentLive — Brianti Downing (@brianti) January 28, 2019

After the announcement aired, some viewers praised producers for using a recorded version instead of scrapping the show completely.

Do they not have understudies? Like, it sucks that he broke his ankle, but like… part of the point of this is that it’s supposed to be live, not previously recorded. #RentLive — Jess Muir (@Jessmuir0407) January 28, 2019

Others were confused about why FOX did not hire an understudy.

“Last night during a live performance of FOX’s production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured,” FOX said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “But in the spirit of Rent, everyone — producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on.”

Hunt, who was featured in the very first scene, reportedly rolled his ankle during the dress rehearsal and was rushed to the hospital.

A source told Us Weekly that Hunt’s injury was serious.

“Brennin broke his ankle 10 minutes before the end during dress rehearsal of Rent yesterday. They have no understudy,” the source said.

A half-hour later, Hunt was back on the stage, but needed help to get around.

Hunt is a former X-Factor competitor who appeared in an episode of Nashville in 2015. After his fans heard about his injury, they rushed to his Instagram page to wish him a speedy recovery.

“I’m sorry about your ankle and you have already blown us away,” one fan wrote.

“I wish you were able to perform tonight! get better,” another wrote.

