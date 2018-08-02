Reese Witherspoon Ignites Joy When She Confirms She Pelts Meryl Streep With Ice Cream in ‘Big Little Lies’

Big Little Lies is currently filming its second season, and a handful of paparazzi and set photos have given fans a few inklings of what they can expect when the HBO series returns in 2019.

According to new photos, one plot point the show will be offering is Reese Witherspoon pelting Meryl Streep with ice cream, something fans on Twitter were thrilled to see.

“I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream,” one person wrote.

I am praying Reese pelts Meryl with that ice cream. #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/zA91wN9CyP — Matt 🍻🛳 (@mattybooz) August 1, 2018

Another appreciated Witherspoon’s talent.

Reese Witherspoon is so powerful that she can keep two scoops of ice cream on a cone while throwing it at Meryl Streep. https://t.co/uk9Cfd43Y6 — Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 1, 2018

Others made a few jokes.

When a new study reveals it’s still unsafe to consume raw cookie dough pic.twitter.com/1QCjbxgYME — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 1, 2018

Witherspoon herself responded to the image on Twitter, writing, “Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her!”

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 1, 2018

According to Matt’s follow-up tweet, Witherspoon was indeed correct, as another snap shows her hurling the cone at the back of Streep’s head.

Streep joined the show for its second season as Mary Louise, the mother of the abusive Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), who was killed at the end of the first season. Witherspoon’s character, Madeline, is good friends with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Perry’s wife, and it’s clear she and Mary Louise will run into some problems as Mary Louise searches for answers in regards to her son’s death, which came at the hands of Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) after it was revealed that Perry not only abused his wife, but also raped Jane (Shailene Woodley).

The first season’s plot followed that of author Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name, so fans don’t have much to go on as far as what the show has up its sleeve for the next season.

While there is plenty of drama onscreen, the cast is close as can be offscreen, according to Kidman.

“She’s a master,” Kidman told CBS News of her new co-star, Streep. “It’s like watching the most exquisite acting. Every single day we’re all like [gasp]. And we all had so much fun. She’s joined the gang.”

As for Streep’s role on the show, Kidman offered, “She’s got a fantastic character. It’s also grounded and it’s based in something very, very real, and we hope we bring you the [best] second season and it delivers. We’re working hard.”

