Reese Witherspoon Couldn’t Stop Crying After Golden Globes Wins

Reese Witherspoon was so “overwhelmed” Big Little Lies‘ Golden Globes victories that she “cried 16 times.”

“I think we won five out of four [categories],” co-star Alexander Skarsgard told Entertainment Tonight after the awards show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skarsgard wasn’t completely right, but the series dominated the Limited Series or Made-For-TV categories at the Golden Globes. It won four awards, with Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Skarsgard all winning. The show also picked up a fourth for Best Limited Series or Made-For-TV movie.

Witherspoon was up for Best Actress, but Kidman took that award. Shailene Woodley was also up for Best Supporting Actress, but she lost to co-star Dern.

Witherspoon had a huge night at the Globes. She is one of the driving forces behind the “Time’s Up” movement, which aims to stop sexual harassment in the workplace. She also introduced Oprah Winfrey, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

“When she asked me to do it in December, I wept,” Witherspoon told ET. “Then I didn’t sleep for like three or four days. I was very deeply moved because she’s an incredible, kind, magnanimous person who cares about literally every person. She sees everyone. She’s just a great equalizer. She just really deeply cares about humanity as a whole.”

The Sweet Home Alabama actress also walked the red carpet with Eva Longoria. She was by Longoria’s side when Longoria criticized E! Network for not paying its female anchors the same as men.

Longoria and Witherspoon voiced their support for Catt Sadler, who opened up about the E! gender pay gap after leaving the network last month.

“We support gender equality and equal pay,” Longoria told Ryan Seacrest. “We hope that E! follows that lead with Catt. We stand with you Catt.”

“I am immensely grateful for the outpouring of support today,” Sadler said in a statement after the Globes. “Thank you to Amy, Debra, Eva, Brie, Julianne and so many more women using their voices on behalf of us all. Time’s Up.”

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater / NBC