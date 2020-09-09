Reba McEntire Says Cast of 'Reba' Is 'Anxiously Awaiting Feedback' About a Reboot

Reba McEntire has been vocal about her hopes for a potential reunion of her sitcom, Reba, and it seems the rest of the cast is just as eager to reunite as the show's star. During a media event on Sept. 3, McEntire said that she and her castmates are "all for" a reunion of some kind.

"The problem is the higher uppers, if they’re for it," she explained, via The Country Daily. "But we've let them know that we’re anxiously awaiting some feedback and letting us know whether or not we can do a reboot, a two-hour special, a movie of the week. We don't care. We just love each other. We've got so many more stories that we didn’t get to tell before when they canceled us that we're just excited to get back together."

Earlier this month, McEntire opened up to Taste of Country Nights about the show's cancellation, which was a surprise to the cast. "I'd even like to do a reboot of the Reba TV show," she said. "That would be a lot of fun because we had so many stories we were wanting to tell when they canceled us, so we were shocked."

Reba ran from 2001-2007 on The WB and The CW and starred McEntire as Reba Hart, a mom of three whose ex-husband Brock (Christopher Rich) left her to marry his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman), who became pregnant during their affair. The show also starred JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Steve Howey, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Hollerman and is now in syndication in CMT, Freeform and Hulu.

This week, McEntire used social media to post a photo of herself in character as Reba Hart along with a quote from the show's theme song, possibly hinting that something is on the way for Reba fans. She also shared a lyric from the song in her caption, writing, "A single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops..."

"We'd love to, as a matter of fact, we've been texting each other," the singer told Hoda Kotb on the Today show in May of a potential reunion. "Melissa Peterman started it out and we're all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it. Even if it's a two-hour movie or a... I don't know, whatever. We'd love to get back together. They're wonderful people."