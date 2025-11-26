Reality TV Contestants Suddenly Evacuated in the Middle of the Game

Usually, the reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! doesn’t exactly adhere to the show’s title.

But after a brutal storm in the Australian jungle on Monday, the celebrity contestants on the series were evacuated to safety.

For those unaware of the show’s premise, several C- and D- list celebrities, athletes and politicians from the U.K. are placed in the Australian wilderness with few supplies to keep themselves afloat. Each contestant must engage in challenges to secure important tools and more food for the group, and the viewing public votes off one contestant each week.

A source from the show told RTE: “Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in, and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp.”

This year’s cast includes reality TV star (and son of Ozzy) Jack Osbourne, rapper Aitch, comedian and author Ruby Wax, podcaster Vogue Williams, comedian Eddie Kadi, sports broadcaster Alex Scott, model Kelly Brook, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, and more.

During this past Sunday’s episode, Jack Osbourne cried as he realized it had been four months since his father, the famous frontman of rock group Black Sabbath, had passed away.

“Yesterday was a bit of a delicate day for me… I was doing OK, and then I realized it was the four months since my dad died,” he said. “Had a good cry with Eddie (Kadi)… but ultimately I’m happy, I’m really happy I’m here.”