Reality TV Contestant Caught Sneaking in Banned Item

One popular British reality show just had a contestant break the rules.

On last Sunday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, contestant Alex Scott, the host of sports talk show Football Focus, broke the rules of the series.

For those who haven’t seen the series, several minor celebrities, politicians, and influencers are dropped in the Australian jungle with a very small amount of supplies. Contestants participate in various games and challenges to earn more food for all players, while viewers at home vote off one celebrity each week.

As you’d assume from the premise, contestants are strictly forbidden from smuggling in items. Scott didn’t seem to get the memo, as the 41-year-old sports show host was caught adding a dash of salt to the meal she was cooking at camp.

“I think it was contraband… watch this space,” said the reality show’s host, Dec Donnelly. He later confirmed it, saying, “So we think it’s a sachet of salt that she’s nicked from the hotel and she’s had in her bag for a week.”

Donnelly’s co-host, Ant McPartlin, banged on a table and declared “There will be punishments!”

Comedian Seann Walsh said on the episode that he “was surprised by how indiscreet Alex was with putting the salt on.”

Other contestants on the current season include rapper Aitch, comedian and author Ruby Wax, reality TV star (and son of Ozzy) Jack Osbourne, model Kelly Brook, Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, podcaster Vogue Williams, comedian Eddie Kadi, sports broadcaster Alex Scott, and more.