Ray Romano Coming to Netflix for New Standup Comedy Special ‘Right Here, Around the Corner’

Former Everybody Loves Raymond alum, Ray Romano is bringing back the laughs with the help of Netflix this February.

The Emmy Award-winning actor is debuting his new special, Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner on the streaming giant Feb. 5, more than 20 years after his last stand-up special.

The comedian will perform two sets on the same night — one in Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar and the second at the Villiage Underground, which is literally right around the corner.

Romano jokes in his stand-ups about topics like surviving marriage, realizing when he knew his age was catching up to him and how to choose friends.

His stand-up about his family life — which he performed on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman — is what led to his sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, after the late night show host signed the comedian to his company.

Romano isn’t the only big named comedian Netflix is making deals with who have been away from that scene for over a decade. Celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld are a few who have signed deals as well.

In 2017, Seinfeld fans everywhere went crazy with excitement when they found out that Seinfeld would be hosting an hour-long, stand-up special on Netflix, Jerry Before Seinfeld. The comic took center stage at The Comic Strip in New York City for this special, which focused on his material that he wrote prior to his popular sitcom. The show highlighted never-before seen footage of him in his early days, including childhood videos and his yellow legal pad archive where he keeps every joke he’s every written since 1975.

As for his new series on Netflix, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld delivers a comedic, but laid-back tone, while picking up famous comedians like Ricky Gervais and Aziz Ansari, then taking them somewhere for coffee and chats.

Other shows and movies coming to Netflix in the month of February are American Pie, American Pie 2 and American Wedding, along with Hairspray, Jaws, Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History and Unsolved: Tupac and Biggie.

Netflix is making strides to keep their subscribers happy every since announcing their price hike in 2019. Some of their prices bumped by about 18 percent. Their “Standard” monthly subscription will increase from $10.99 to $12.99, with their “Premium” package is jumping from $13.99 to $15.99, and their “Basic” price spiked by $1 from $7.99 to $8.99.

Some users are showing interest in possibly cutting ties with the media platform, while others just consider downgrading their plans.