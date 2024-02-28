A 'Ray Donovan' Spinoff Is in the Works

It's been four years since Ray Donovan ended at Showtime — and two years since Ray Donovan: The Movie — and now a spinoff is in the works. Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & 101 Studios have announced that filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Snatch, Sherlock Holmes) has signed on to direct and executive produce The Donovans, a new series loosely based on Ray Donovan, one of the most watched Showtime series of all time.

An official synopsis of the series reads: "With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow." All 10 episodes of the first season are being written by award-winning screenwriter, producer and novelist Ronan Bennett.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios. We're going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world," said Bennett. "At the same time, I'm totally focused on exploring real characters, in body and in soul, and I'm committed to writing stories with deep dramatic impact. We're going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld, in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives."

Ray Donovan debuted in 2013 and ran for seven seasons on Showtime. The series starred Liev Schreiber as "a 'fixer' for Hollywood's elite. He is the go-to guy that the city's celebrities, athletes and business moguls call to make their problems disappear." The story eventually concluded in 2022 with Ray Donovan: The Movie.

Additional Ray Donovan cast members included Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Steven Bauer, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby, Jon Voight, Susan Sarandon, and Graham Rogers.

The Donovans will debut on Paramount+ for subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan later this year. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.