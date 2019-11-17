‘Ray Donovan’ Season 7 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Ray Donovan Season 7 is finally here, and there are now a few different ways fans can tune in to watch. The crime drama will premiere on Showtime at 8 p.m. ET, and will make its way to a few different streaming platforms at the same time. After a year off, the show is expected to pick up right where it left off.

Ray Donovan is the dark, violent drama starring Liev Schreiber as the title character — a brooding fixer who facilitates heinous crimes for the rich and famous. The show has been a mainstay of the “Peak TV” era since its premiere in 2013, but it has also seen its fair share of turbulence in the age of cord-cutting, streaming and paywalls.

Ray Donovan remains on Showtime, where it was created by Ann Biderman back in 2013. The show airs live on the network for cable subscribers, and Showtime’s streaming app allows fans to watch Live TV as well, meaning cord-cutters can tune in at 8 p.m. as well.

If you arrive a few minutes late, that should be alright too. Much like other premium cable channels that have gotten into the streaming business, Showtime tends to make its programs available online at the same time that they air, so fans can watch along with the rest with no problem.

Fans have many options when it comes to getting Showtime access, however. The service is a popular add-on to other streaming platforms, including Hulu and Amazon Prime. This typically costs the same as the service by itself, but it allows viewers to watch it on their preferred video player, perhaps choosing the one that works the best with their streaming device.

On Amazon, Ray Donovan is a special case, as the first season of the series is included with a standard Prime membership. The rest of the show requires the Showtime add-on, which comes with a 7-day free trial for those that do not want to commit right away.

It’s been a joy to create the character of Terry with the writers and crew of #RayDonovan for seven seasons. He’s kick ass, with a heart of gold. S7 premier Sunday November 17th in the US on Showtime and Tuesday 19th November in the UK on @skyatlantic https://t.co/MZQQrHC6wH — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) November 15, 2019

Season 7 of Ray Donovan is expected to be a big one, and fans are excited for the big premiere. Social media is already heating up in anticipation, and the official accounts are preparing to live-tweet the new episodes. The show will pick up four months after the end of the last season, with Ray still attending treatment with Dr. Arthur Amiot (Alan Alda).

Meanwhile, he will continue his grisly work, covering up crimes for New York’s corrupt mayor (Zach Grenier), and likely more along the way. However, with his father (Jon Voight) back in prison, many fans expect Ray to take a good hard look at his life for the first time in a while and perhaps even consider making a change.



Ray Donovan Season 7 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime.