Randy Jackson Reveals ‘American Idol’ Execs Wanted Him to Replace Ryan Seacrest

With American Idol being rebooted by ABC, original judge Randy Jackson revealed to Entertainment Tonight that show execs wanted him for a very special role.

Speaking with ET on Thursday, Jackson said that he had been approached to be the host of the rebooted Idol, taking on the role previously held by Ryan Seacrest.

However, Jackson had his own ideas for how the show should be hosted.

“They wanted me to take Ryan Seacrest’s job, because they said ‘Look man, look, you got it. You know how to do it, dog,’” he said. “I would only host with Ryan. He’s my friend. You know let’s see — Kelly and Ryan, Ryan and Randy. Oh man. It’s gonna work man. I feel it!”

Jackson also had positive things to say about the reboot’s only confirmed judge, Katy Perry.

“Katy’s great. Love her. She guest-judged with us one season, me and Simon (Cowell). Love her, I’m a fan, I’m a friend,” he said of Perry. “She’s dope. She’s talented.”

No matter the final lineup, Jackson is “happy” for the reboot.

“I think it’s still the best of its kind ever, so I’m really happy, you know what I mean? It’s a great, great show. I’m sure it’s gonna be fun.”

