Random ‘Fresh off the Boat’ Scene Goes Viral Five Years After ABC Cancellation

It’s been five years since ABC sitcom Fresh off the Boat was canceled, but that’s not stopping a random scene from going viral. The series, starring Randall Park and Constance Wu, ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2020. It depicted the life of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s. Thanks to streaming, Fresh off the Boat still remains a favorite among fans and thanks to social media, certain scenes are making their ways around the Internet, including one scene from Season 1.

X user OfficialKadan shared a TikTok edit of a scene from Season 1, Episode 2, “Home Sweet Home-School,” where Park’s Louis Huang and Wu’s Jessica Huang were dealing with some dine and dashers at Cattleman’s Ranch Steakhouse. While Louis was more nice about it and talking to the boys to make sure they pay their bill, once they didn’t, Jessica went out of her way to deal with it by having the boys “hit” her car. Not to mention that she threw an onion at one of them, and people certainly cannot get enough.

Many people in the comments kept praising Jessica for sticking by her man and making sure he got paid, even if she was a bit dramatic. It just shows that even five years later, Fresh off the Boat is still loved by many. Luckily, with all seasons streaming on Hulu and people making edits, the show won’t be going away any time soon. It’s likely many more scenes are making their rounds on social media, bringing in old and new fans.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and based on Eddie Huang’s 2013 autobiography of the same name, Fresh off the Boat also starred Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp, and Ray Wise. While it is loved by fans, it wasn’t exactly loved by everyone. Constance Wu received backlash back in 2019 in light of the Season 6 renewal after she tweeted about how unhappy she was about the pickup since it made her give up another role. She clarified that she was forced to decline a project since she couldn’t do both and claimed that she loved her castmates. Three years later, she alleged she experienced sexual harassment, intimidation, and threats by a producer during the first two seasons.