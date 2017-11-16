Rachel Bilson Leaving ‘Nashville’

Rachel Bilson is a resident of Nashville no longer, as the actress is officially exiting the CMT show after appearing for just one season, TV Line reports.

Bilson joined the musical drama in Season 5 as Highway 65’s chief strategy officer Alyssa, where fans last saw her plant a kiss on Deacon (Charles Esten) in the season finale after clashing with him over different ideas throughout the season. Sources say her commitment to the show was only intended to be for one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bilson will next head to ABC, where she will star alongside Eddie Cibrian in Take Two, a procedural drama from the creators of Castle, Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe. Us Weekly shares that Bilson will play Ella, a former TV star just out of rehab who wants to revive her career. To do so, she shadows private investigator Eddie (Cibrian) who initially resents her but finds her background in playing a detective helpful.

The two actors were spotted getting to know each other on Nov. 6 at Joan’s on Third in Studio City. An onlooker overheard the duo chatting about their kids as they bonded off-set.

Nashville will return for its sixth season on Jan. 4.

Photo Credit: CMT