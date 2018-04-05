‘Pure’ Renewed for Second Season on WGN America

WGN America is excited to announce that the much-anticipated thrilling crime drama, Pure, has been greenlit for a second season. With season one of the series premiere slated to debut on WGN America in early 2019, Pure stars Ryan Robbins (“Arrow,” “The Killing“) as Noah Funk and Alex Paxton-Beesley (“The Strain”) as Anna Funk.

“Pure is a stand-out scripted drama series with powerful characters and intense conflict in a very unique world,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “We are fully committed to this riveting series and knew we wanted to extend the story before the first episode even hits our air.”

The series takes us deep inside a closed, secretive subculture through the eyes of a conflicted, good-hearted man trying to protect his family and preserve his faith. Inspired by true events, Pure is the journey of Noah Funk, a newly elected Mennonite pastor, who is determined to rid his community of the scourge of drugs and its nefarious ties to a trans-border smuggling alliance with ruthless Mexican cocaine cartels. Just when he thinks he’s won, Noah and his wife Anna are thrust headlong into a desperate world of violence, greed, and betrayal.

The first season will debut in early 2019, and the second season is scheduled to begin production in Nova Scotia later this spring.

Showrunner Michael Amo said, “We’re so excited for Pure to debut on WGN America and thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the Funks’ story for another season.”

Pure is produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix in association with WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and the CBC. The series is created and written by Michael Amo (“The Listener”) with Ken Girotti (“Orphan Black,” “Vikings”) as the series director. Amo and Girotti serve as executive producers for the second season, along with Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod (“Call Me Fitz,” “Haven”). Cineflix Rights has the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to Pure.