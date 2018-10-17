‘Property Brothers’ Inspired Comedy Series at Fox

Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott are dipping their toes into comedy.

On Wednesday, Fox announced it was developing a single-camera comedy series, executive produced by the twins and inspired by their memoir, It Takes Two, according to Variety. The new scripted series will follow “two entrepreneurial twin brothers who decide to join forces in the real estate business when they realize they are stronger together than apart.”

Speaking to Fox News recently, the Scotts stated their hope to someday produce a scripted series of their own.

“I think a big bucket list item for me and Jonathan is to produce some of our own scripted films and series,” Drew said. “As our production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, continues to expand and we’re dominating the unscripted space, we’re really excited to move back into scripted.”

It Takes Two, which has been given a script commitment with a penalty attached, will be executive produced by the Scotts alongside Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, Jon and Josh Silberman, and Austin Winsberg. Jason Wang will co-executive produce. The Silberman brothers will also serve as writers for the series.

The new series comes on the heels of the September announcement that the duo’s home improvement empire had expanded, with an extension of their Scott Living home decor line to launch at Kohl’s. Last year, the 40-year-old twins released a furniture line at Lowe’s and have since opened an Amazon store with Scott Living home furnishings.

In addition to their home improvement lines, the Scotts have also expanded their franchise into children’s books with their project Builder Brothers: Big Plans. Featuring illustrations from Kim Smith, the storybook tells the story of two brothers who design a two-story doghouse for dogs Gracie and Stewie, though they face an obstacle when neighbors want them to stop.

“There are so many kids that enjoy and watch our shows… it’s always so exciting for us to see that kids can enjoy real estate design on television, and we wanted to give something to our kid fans — and we thought what would be better than trying to inspire them and inspire their creativity and their wonder by showing them kid versions of us and how we were when we were kids?” Drew said of the book. “Jonathan and I were always trying to create something new… it’s a thank you to all of the kids out there who enjoy our shows.”

Jonathan and Drew Scott’s empire was made possible after they launched to fame with their hit HGTV series Property Brothers, which has since spawned multiple spinoffs, including Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home.