Prison Break Revival Ended With A Legendary Twist

Prison Break ended its nine-episode revival series on Tuesday night, bringing closure to the the latest – and most extreme – story of the entire legacy. As many would’ve expected, the final episode was jam-packed with even more twists and turns than the rest of the season combined.

What people may not have expected though, is the new ending that the series characters have now received. The original Prison Break came to a close with Michael dead, and Sara left alone with their son.

The revival ending took a much different tone, one that was a bit more uplifting than the first. However, it wasn’t the happiest finale in the world either.

Jacob was finally taken down, after Michael got a leg up on him for the first time this season. In a major nod to the original series, Michael’s tattoos played an enormous role, creating Jacob’s face in front of a recognition scanner.

As the episode ended, Jacob was thrown into a jail cell, where he was awaited by T-Bag. The latter was in there for the murder of A&W. You can only imagine what happened to Jacob after the camera cut to black.

As for Michael and his family, there was a little more closure this time around. Lincoln got his happy ending when Sheba was able to make it back to the states with him. Sara and little Mike were happy, because the family was back together.

However, Michael’s finale wasn’t all smiles. There’s a certain burden he will continue to carry with him, and having his family back won’t change that. It’s hard to believe Michael will ever be the same man again.

During an interview with ET, Wentworth Miller – who has portrayed Michael in every episode of Prison Break – talked a bit about the character’s troubled future.

“Depends on your definition of ‘happy,’” Miller said. “Is he reunited with his loved ones? Yes. Is he at peace? With everything he’s done and the man he’s become? I don’t know. That might not be available to him. Not after what he’s been through.”

Even if Michael isn’t entirely happy, the fans can leave this season in a better mood than they did after the original series.

