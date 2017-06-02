‘Prison Break’ Boss Reveals Alternate Ending to Emotional Finale

Warning — spoilers ahead!

The finale of Fox’s Prison Break revival aired Wednesday night, and you could say things got emotional as the credits rolled.

The nine-episode revival series finally reunited Michael (Wentworth Miller) with his family after a difficult journey, with many believing him to be dead after the series’ fourth season. He spent years away from his wife Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their son, but Wednesday’s finale finally saw Michael regain his freedom, clearing his name and getting Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) arrested and thrown in jail where he met his fate at the hands of T-Bag (Robert Knepper).

While Michael appears to get his happy ending, the show’s creator Paul Scheuring told Entertainment Weekly that there was intended to be an alternate ending in which Michael will always be looking over his shoulder, paranoid that “things can’t stay good like this.”

“There was a scripted page where they said, ‘Michael, you can stop looking over your shoulder now, you’re free,’ but then he looks over his shoulder and you can see the whole world out there and all the people in the park and everything, and any one of them might be a threat and you realize that a man like this could never go back to a normal life,” Scheuring explained.

#PrisonBreak creator on that bloody finale and potential for another season https://t.co/XeDoENchFK pic.twitter.com/wZwAxFGZWt — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 1, 2017

He added, “I think it still emotionally lands them in a good spot, and hopefully the audience gets the subtext that life will never be normal for Michael Scofield.”

As for whether there will be another season of the show, Scheuring told The Hollywood Reporter he would be open to it, but only on one condition.

“There’s a zero percent chance of the show coming back if we don’t have a top-notch story,” he said.

