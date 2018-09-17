‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Lucy Hale Reveals If She Would Appear on Spinoff ‘The Perfectionists’

Pretty Little Liars is getting a spinoff starring former members of the beloved Freeform series, leading fans to wonder if Lucy Hale will join them.

Lucy Hale is totally down to appear in the #PrettyLittleLiars spinoff (Watch) pic.twitter.com/r4G87RFLWA — Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2018

When asked if she plans to appear on The Perfectionists, Hale told Variety Saturday night that she could “potentially” make a cameo.

“I don’t even think they’ve started filming yet,” Hale continued. “I think they start really soon, so I have no idea what they’re… I know a couple of the girls are directing… If they’ll let me, sure!”

Hale went on to say she is “absolutely” game for returning to the Pretty Little Liars universe.

“That show changed my life, so I would do it forever if I could,” Hale added. “So, we’ll see.”

Pretty Little Liars ran from 2010 to 2017, and is based on the novels by Sarah Shepard. Freeform then started developing a series based on Shepard’s The Perfectionists, which was turned into a PLL spin-off. Sasha Pieterse will reprise her PLL role as Alison DiLaurentis and Janel Parrish will play Mona Vanderwaal again.

The Perfectionists is set in a different town, Beacon Heights, which appears to be perfect on the surface. After the first-ever murder in the town, three students, Alison, Mona and Caitlin (Sydney Park), who come under a microscope. Eli Brown, Sofia Carson, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford and Hayley Erin also star.

I. Marlene King, who developed PLL for television, wrote the pilot and is an executive producer, along with PLL veterans Charlie Craig, Lisa Cochran-Neilan and Leslie Morgenstein.

In May, Freeform ordered a 10-episode first season. Hopefully, the show turns out to be more successful than the previous PLL spin-off, Ravenswood, which lasted one season from 2013-2014.

In an interview with Hollywood Life last month, Parrish teased possible cameos from other PLL stars.

“I think [the writers] have plans in general to try to bring back some people whenever [they] can,” Parrish said. “Ultimately, it will be Mona and Allison as the two that are from Rosewood in this world and it has some amazing new characters as well, but I think fans are going to love it. But I think the goal is that they would love to have some cameos. I would love as many people from Rosewood to stop by as they can, whoever wants to come.”

Since PLL ended, Hale has starred in the movies The Unicorn, Truth or Dare and Dude. She also starred in The CW’s Life Sentence, which was cancelled earlier this year after one season.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will debut sometime next year.

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital