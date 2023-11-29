'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Already Renewed for Season 4 Before Season 3 Even Premieres

As Power r fans await Season 3 of Raising Kanan, a fourth season has already been picked up. The third series in the STARZ franchise created by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson uncovers on the original story of the fan-favorite character, Kanan Stark, and follows his coming of age in South Jamaica, Queens. Set in the 1980s and raised by a single mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's emerging criminal empire using her son at the helm, Kanan charts out a path through some of the city's most volatile streets while, at the same time, navigating his way through adolescence, which has its own dangers and pitfalls. The show stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, and Omar Epps amongst others. Season 3 is slated for release on the cable network on December 1.

TV Line reports on the early Season 4 renewal, with STARZ president of original programming Kathryn Busby saying in a statement: "We're thrilled to continue Kanan Stark's story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement Tuesday. "We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more."

Raising Kanan is one of three Power spinoffs. Power Book II: Ghost aired its Season 3 finale in May. Power Book IV: Force ended Season 2 in early November. A fourth spinoff, Influence né Power Book V: Influence, which would have been centered on Councilman Tate played by Larenz Tate, was canceled in August 2022 while still in development.

The twists and turns of each show is what keeps viewers tuned in. Another series produced by 50, BFM (Black Family Mafia), is also popular on the network.