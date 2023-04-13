'Power Book II': Monet Tejada Stands Her Ground in Exclusive Clip

Season 3 of Power Book II has viewers on the edge of their seats. Fans never know who will survive weekly on the crime drama series. In the fifth episode set to premiere on Friday, April 14 at 8pm ET/PT on STARZ titled "No More Second Chances," a business deal takes Tariq, Brayden, and Effie to Milan. Monet digs deeper after Davis provides her new information regarding Zeke's murder, and Saxe doubles down to find out what Jenny is hiding. PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In the clip, Mary J. Blige's character Monet Tejada, and her attorney, Davis MacLean, played by Method Man, speak with an investigator, Detective Sullivan, about Tejada being harassed by another investigator, who seemingly she harms or either kills in the previous scene. The outcome will be revealed in the upcoming episode. "He's had it out for me ever since he found out that Zeke was sleeping with the Professor. He's stalked me, harrassed me, vandalized my car….MacLean interjects, "Which is all documented." Tejada continues, "I was scared for my life. I didn't know what this fool was going to do to my daughter." MacLean tells Det. Sullivan that Tejada was in the right to protect her home and family against an unwanted trespasser.

The season has been hectic, with the Tejada family in an uproar in a drug war, reeling from Zeke's death, and family positions switched. In an interview with Woody McClain who stars as Cane's Tejada, he spoke about Cane's transition to the leadership position as a result of beating his father at his own game.

"Cane's growth this season all comes from Mecca. The time that he spent with Mecca in season 2, Cane has really learned how to really think about things. He's trying to play chess even though this is his first year playing chess," he explained. "So he might win some, he might lose some, he might lose a lot actually until he gets really good at it. But I'm just excited about what the writers and the showrunner have created for Cane this season. It's going to be a lot different than what we've seen before." Check out the exclusive clip of the forthcoming episode above.