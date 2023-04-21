'Power Book II: Ghost's' Paige Hurd on Lauren's Return, Mistrust of Tariq and Law Enforcement, and What's Next for Her (Exclusive)

Lauren Baldwin (Paige Hurd) is back and in full attack discovery mode as Power Book II: Ghost comes to an end. After hiding out in witness protection for several months following her failed murder, she learns the truth about Tariq's trusted circle, but it also means the end (at least for not) for the two former lovebirds. The revelation kills Tariq's view of his team, but how he'll move in the future has yet to be seen. PopCulture.com spoke with Hurd about Lauren's journey this season, her future with Tariq, and her surviving power on the show.

PC: This season began with viewers believing Lauren was dead and we quickly learned that she was in witness protection. I read a previous interview that you did where you speculated that she would make a return after the accident episode. What did you make of the writer's decision to put her in hiding?

PH: I think it's very smart to put Lauren in hiding. Lauren's been through a lot. And I've always said too, Cane always was the biggest threat character-wise for Lauren. So just with everybody knowing what happened, I think that it's the smartest decision for her to be in witness protection right now, just so we can make sure she'd be okay.

PC: You mentioned that she was a threat to Tariq's crime activity, but she also represented something good in Tariq's life. What balance do you feel she brought to his lifestyle as far as his criminal activity versus what his potential future could be if he decides to walk the straight and narrow?

PH: I think that when they had a relationship, she brought a balance to him in the sense of it made him reconsider the decisions that he was making. I feel like a lot of times we felt like Tariq may not want to continue on the path that he is on and then quickly something would happen to where he had no choice and he was back in the position where he had to do the things that he didn't want to do. But I thought that when they were together, she did help him consider a lot of things.

PC: Now, Tariq also has been in this sort of imaginary love triangle with Diana, Effie, and Lauren. What did you feel makes him so enticing to the female characters on the show?

PH: Anybody who can juggle three women is pretty enticing to me. I don't know. I think that it's very pretty skilled. I mean, everybody brings something different to the table, so I can understand why he would be in the triangle that he's in. And the fact that each one of us knows about each other I think is also pretty interesting because that doesn't really happen too often.

PC: Tariq's journey this season has been based on his core crew with Effie and Brayden. And unlike in previous seasons, he was really keen on honesty this time around, while they were hiding this major secret and trying to turn their best to keep everything under wraps. The secret is exposed. So, how does that impact both Tariq's and Lauren's trust and the people around them?

PH: I'm super excited for this episode. I think I'm just really excited to see what's going to happen between the three of them. Lauren I think has always been skeptical of everybody after her situation with Professor Milgram. But I think it's going to be a very interesting dynamic now between the three of them because they always were super tight and those were the people that he could trust. And I feel like every time Tariq starts to trust somebody, he quickly learns that he can't, but it's going to be bound for him.

PC: Now, Lauren ultimately makes a decision to leave witness protection, which viewers will probably deem unsafe, but she's also making her own demands this time around. How does this change the trajectory of the season for her characters?

PH: I'm not sure if it's the smartest decision for Lauren, but I think Lauren is just ready to take matters into her own hands because she's tried to trust each and every person who has said that they were going to help her or said that this was for the best. So I think that we're finally going to see Lauren really come into her own and make decisions and be the grownup version of herself and not that naive college student that she has been.

PC: What is your hope for Lauren's character development if she does survive on the show?

PH: My hope for Lauren, if she survives, is that she just bosses up. I feel like she's been through enough. It's been a lot, and I'm just ready for her to have her voice and I'm ready for her to just make some changes to her character and turn things around. But I also would hope for her to still stay in her school program and maybe not at Stansfield obviously, but just still continue that and not be so tainted by everything that has happened.

PC: Now, you've been around for years and many know you as a child star or playing more teen-centered roles. This is a role that I feel like some fans are starting to see you as an adult and especially because of the subject matter. Do you feel as if this role has helped transition you in any way as an actress?

PH: Well, I think it's a good stepping stone into something new, but she's still pretty young and still kind of the same vibes of a girl-next-door or the girlfriend of, but it's been a good stepping stone and I feel like it is going to open doors for other things to come. So I'm very blessed and honored to be a part of Power and having the opportunity to play Lauren.