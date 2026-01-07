Popular HBO Series Renewed for Two More Seasons

Even two decades later, HBO still wants Bill Maher keeping it real.

The premium cable network announced today that Bill Maher will continue to host his HBO series Real Time with Bill Maher for two more seasons, taking the show through the end of 2028. The series began all the way back in 2003, and the latest renewal means the series will likely hit its 800th episode along the way.

The show has pretty much stayed the same since it began all the way back in the Bush administration. Neither has HBO’s renewal policy, as the network has handed him two more seasons each time they’ve renewed the series.

It’s an unsurprising move given how popular the talk show has been throughout its run, with Maher’s centrist political views appealing to plenty of people across the nation. However, he was recently forced to acknowledge that the show would continue after old comments resurfaced where he said he’d quit the series if Trump won a second term.

“I don’t know where this started about I’m getting rid of Real Time. They’re going to have to drag me off of that show,” he told CNN. “What I was saying was that I didn’t want to do another Trump term… Not just because I don’t think it’s going to be possibly a great time for America. Maybe again, not going to pre-hate anything, but because I’ve already done all the jokes about Donald Trump.”

Maher also hosts his own podcast, Club Random, where he interviews controversial celebrities like Woody Allen, Lara Trump, and Michael Rapaport.

Season 24 of Real Time with Bill Maher premieres on January 23.