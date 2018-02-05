Playboy Bunnies Left out in Freezing Weather During Super Bowl

A group of Playboy bunnies found themselves out in the cold on Saturday night as the models partied in freezing Minneapolis temperatures in a pre-Super Bowl party.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was performing at Playboy’s Super Bowl Party on Saturday at the Minneapolis Club Privé alongside models dressed in the signature satin outfits and bunny ears.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The models’ shift ended around 1:30 a.m. and they intended to leave the club together as a group. However when they approached the coat check in a tent located outside the club, two of the women discovered their coats had been stolen.

This was bad news for the models, given it was only 2 degrees in the city at the time and they didn’t have any clothes other than their Playboy uniforms.

Playmate Nina Daniele told Page Six she helped keep the two models warm as they made their way to find shelter. The site reports that a similar issue of stolen coats occurred at the Maxim Super Bowl Party.

“Our group spent an hour sifting through the piles jackets on the floors … mink coats, Canada Goose … all gone,” a Facebook commenter wrote regarding the party.

Snoop Dogg didn’t comment on the incident on social media.

Super Bowl LII saw the Philadelphia Eagles win their first championship in franchise history by defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 on Sunday at the U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis.

Celebrities were spotted throughout the arena during the show. Most notably was Eagles fan Kevin Hart, who tried and failed to get onto the victory stage with the Eagles players during the Lombardi Trophy Ceremony, then drunkenly dropped an f— bomb during a interview on NFL Network.

The game saw Pink power through a case of the flu to deliver a flawless rendition of the National Anthem and saw Justin Timberlake perform the Halftime Show.