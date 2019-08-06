‘Pitch’ Revival Reportedly Dead After Disney Initially Saved It

The second season of Pitch found itself called out before even stepping out of the batter’s box as sources tell The Hollywood Reporter of the show’s surprising end despite all signs pointing to a second season.

THR reports that 20th Century Fox TV “informed producers that season two of Pitch wasn’t happening as the studio was unable to find a proper home as the show allegedly skewed too old and too sophisticated for Disney+.”

The article also notes Disney, which acquired Fox in late March, didn’t feel any of its other platforms, such as Hulu, were a fit for Pitch either. This comes after execs of the studio told producers of the show to begin putting the staff together for season two. THR adds that the producers were later informed to “hold off on making formal offers to writers,” which quickly tossed the show’s fate upside down.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who notably played Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell, also starred in the show, taking on the role as the Padres’ team captain and starting catcher. He appeared at the Television Critics Association on Monday for his newest show, Mixed-ish, when he shared with reporters on site that Pitch appeared to be “pretty dead.”

“I was even growing out my beard,” Gosselaar said. “It was right before The Passage‘s possible pickup, I was getting ready for Pitch. But at this moment, it’s possibly on hold indefinitely.”

The series starred Kylie Bunbury as Ginny Baker, who jumped onto the national scene as a rookie pitcher and most notably, the first woman to play in Major League Baseball. The show follows her journey and its ups-and-downs as she attempts to find herself both on and off the field as a member of the San Diego Padres.

Mark Consuelos, who plays Veronica Lodge’s father in Riverdale, was the Padres’ manager. Dan Fogelman of This is Us fame was the executive producer of the series.

The first and reportedly only season spanned 10 episodes. The show left off on a cliffhanger after Baker suffered an injury on a throw over to first base. The final scenes showed Baker heading in for an MRI with her future up in the air.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear fans of the show will ever learn the fate of Bunbury’s character following the injury.

Pitch first aired on September 22, 2016. It was officially canceled on May 1, 2017, with hopes of a revival still in play following the Disney Fox merger.