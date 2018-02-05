Pink Destroys Twitter Troll for Criticizing Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Pink shut down a Twitter troll who criticized her flu-ridden performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl Sunday.

On Sunday, a Twitter user tweeted, “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you’re dumb [Super Bowl].”

“Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch,” tweeted the singer in return.

The burn was so bad it caused the original troll to delete the initial message.

She followed her diss with a little more positive message for the fans who supported her performance: “All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through. Thank you for all of your love and support. We [heart] you.”

Pink’s performance was almost universally praised by those watching the game, with Josh Groban saying singing so well with the flu was “goals” and Sheryl Crow saying the rendition was the best she’s ever heard.

Whether or not Pink would even be able to sing at Sunday’s big event was under question after the performer revealed she had contracted the flu in what has been the worst flu season in years.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” Pink wrote Saturday on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

She continued, “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”

As of the posting, the singer says she still intended to persevere and perform.

“I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she wrote. “I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

