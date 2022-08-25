'Pictionary' Game Show Comes to Life With 'The Talk' Co-Host for Fall Premiere

Pictionary, a syndicated game show based on the Mattel party game, just got a full-season order for fall 2022. The series will be hosted by The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell, who hosted last summer's four-week tryout. Pictionary will air on all Fox Television Stations, including New York's WNYW and Los Angeles' KTTV, and is set to debut on Sept. 12.

Each 30-minute episode will feature two teams of three players, each with a celebrity captain. The show will follow the rules of the familiar game, with one player from a team drawing images to match a word and the other teammates have to guess what that word is to score. The first announced celebrity guests are Amanda Seales, Loni Love, Cristela Alonzo, Ross Mathews, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Natalie Morales.

(Photo: Fox Television Networks/CBS Media Ventures)

Pictionary is produced by Fox First Run and Bill's Market and Television Production. CBS Media Ventures is the distributor. "After a successful summer run on Fox stations, we're excited to continue our relationship with Fox and roll out Pictionary to the rest of the country," Jonathan Bingaman, EVP sales at CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. "Game shows have been delivering impressive ratings and growth regardless of daypart, so this is a great opportunity for stations to add another well-known franchise to their lineups."

"It's exhilarating to be part of such an iconic tradition and to bring this beloved franchise to the daytime landscape," O'Connell added. "Growing up, this was a family favorite and something I continue to share with my kids today. It's a great privilege to help expand the reach of the experience, engaging contestants and fans of the game on a national scale."

In addition to Pictionary, O'Connell will return as co-host of CBS' The Talk, alongside Kloots, Morales, Gbaja-Biamila, and Sheryl Underwood. O'Connell will also host the new CBS dating series The Real Love Boat with his wife, Rebecca Romijn. The Real Love Boat debuts on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

O'Connell started his acting career by starring in Rob Reiner's Stand By Me at age 11. His other movie credits include Jerry Maguire, Kangaroo Jack, Scream 2, Veronica Mars, Pirhana 3-D, and Satanic Panic. His TV credits include Sliders, Crossing Jordan, and Carpoolers. He began transitioning to daytime talk as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show before scoring his own short-lived talker Jerry O' in 2019. He joined The Talk last year.