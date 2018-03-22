Talk Show ‘Pickler & Ben’ Earns Three Emmy Nominations for First Season

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron have only been hosting their talk show, Pickler & Ben, for one season, but it’s clear the two have been putting in some excellent work, as the show has been nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards this year.

Hosts Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron are up for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts, set hairstylist Debbie Dover Hall earned a nod for Outstanding Hairstyling and show Director Joe Terry and Associate Director Wesley MacMillan are nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News/Morning Program.

The show features the hosts participating in segments focused on cooking, design, entertainment and more, and is recorded in Nashville on a modern farmhouse-styled set in front of a live studio audience.

Pickler and Aaron are nominated alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz of The Dr. Oz Show, Steve Harvey of Steve Harvey, Kit Hoover and Natalie Morales of Access Hollywood Live and Larry King for Larry King Now.

“We are so honored to be amongst such incredible talent in this category,” Aaron said in a press release. “There’s no way we are beating Steve Harvey.”

Aaron has previously won three Emmy Awards for Best Features Reporter.

“I am so happy for all our nominees and couldn’t be more thrilled for Kellie, Ben, Joe, Wes and Debbie,” said Executive Producer and Happy Street Entertainment Co-Founder Lisa Erspamer. “To get a show off the ground is no easy feat, but getting these nominations in our freshman year is a testament to everyone involved with the show, both in front of and behind the cameras.”

Pickler & Ben has already been renewed for a second season. Season 1 featured plenty of celebrity guests including Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Molly Sims, Christian Siriano, Cat Cora, Reba McEntire, Duff Goldman, Ty Pennington and Faith Hill, who also co-produces the show.

The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on April 29 and will be hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood.

Photo Credit: Matt Blair