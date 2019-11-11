People’s Choice Awards 2019: Noah Centineo’s Knee Injury Was Not the Most Awkward Part of Acceptance Speech for Fans

Noah Centineo has been dealing with the struggles of life on crutches after dislocating his knee. The star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before underwent surgery after injuring his knee playing basketball. Making matters a little better for him on Sunday was his big win at the 45th installment of the People’s Choice Awards. He won the Best Comedy Movie Star for his part in The Perfect Date. In doing so, he beat out Kevin Hart, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rebel Wilson, among others.

This was his second time winning for his role in The Perfect Date after taking home hardware at the Teen Choice Awards as the Choice Comedy Movie Actor winner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers, though, were feeling some type of way during his awkward acceptance speech.

“It matters not what you’ve done but what you do with what you’ve done for others,” – @noahcent #PCAs pic.twitter.com/goHERstu2M — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) November 11, 2019

“It matters not what you’ve done but what you do with what you’ve done for others, thank you,” he said at the end of his acceptance speech.

That part left viewers a bit confused as to what exactly he was inferring.

One user tweeted, “Noah Centineo just won a Peoples Choice award and his speech was so awkward he kept staring right in the camera and when it was over my grandma went ‘what’d he say? that made no sense!”

#noahcentineo: “it matters not what you’ve done, but what you do with what you’ve done to help others” #PCAs

Me: pic.twitter.com/vTBhileQhv — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) November 11, 2019

While the ending of his speech confused fans, the overall message of his speech went over well with the fans. He made sure to give all of his fans a shout out, as well.

“You are the reason I’m on this stage, you are the reason I get to do what I am passionate about,” he said. “You are the reason that I have a platform that I can help hopefully make the world a bit of a better place.”

Centineo first rose to fame for his role on The Fosters for its final three seasons before hitting the screen with Netflix in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The 23-year-old will also star in the latter’s sequel that is set to come out in 2020.

Before that, though, he has roles in Charlie’s Angels and The Diary.