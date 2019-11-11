People’s Choice Awards 2019: Blake Shelton Shares NSFW Message for Gwen Stefani During Speech

Country music star Blake Shelton shared a very personal message for girlfriend and fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards Sunday night. While accepting the award for Country Artist of 2019, Shelton was bleeped when he told Stefani he loves the “s— out of you.” The message came at the very end of his speech.

Although Shelton was bleeped, E! News reporter Erin Lim confirmed Shetlon told Stefani, “I love the s– out of you.” The entire phrase was censored on the broadcast.

“I’m really glad I won this because I was the only person at my table who hasn’t won anything tonight and it was starting to get a little bit embarrassing,” Shelton began his speech. “Zendaya was making fun of me earlier.”

After taking a breath, Shelton thanked country music fans for their support, as well as the team behind NBC’s The Voice.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been an incredible ride,” Shelton said. “And I want to say, thanks to Pink, now I know we can cuss on this show. And I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s— out of you. Thank you!”

Shelton came out on top in a category stacked with country music stars. The other singers nominated for Country Artist of 2019 were Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

It was a big night for Stefani as well, as she received the Fashion Icon of 2019 award. Shortly before Shelton picked up his award, Pink received the People’s Champion award.

Shelton has been a big winner at the People’s Choice Awards in the past. He won Favorite Male Country Artist in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and won Favorite Album in 2017 for If I’m Honest.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 and are now squaring off on The Voice. Shelton has been a coach on the series for all 17 seasons, while Stefani coached in Seasons 7, 9 and 12 before re-joining in Season 17. Stefani will be leaving again, with Nick Jonas stepping in for Season 18.

“At the end of the day… it’s no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards,” Shelton recently told Entertainment Tonight when asked about competing against his girlfriend. “She wants to win and I want to win, and that’s what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win.”

New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Season 18 will debut on Monday, Feb. 24.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images