‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Explains Her Twitter Hiatus

With Pauley Perrette set to leave NCIS at the end of Season 15, fans are hoping to get as much of her as they can before she leaves. So when Perrette, who is usually active on social media, was absent from Twitter during Tuesday night’s episodes, viewers were left disappointed, and wondering where she had gone.

After not live-tweeting the episode, as she normally does, Perrette returned to the social media site to explain her absence.

“Hey!Just been on set a lot! Didn’t even get to see our last night’s #NCIS until like 11pm!!!” Perrette wrote in a tweet.

Hey! Just been on set a lot! Didn’t even get to see our last night’s #NCIS until like 11pm!!! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 19, 2017

While fans certainly weren’t happy with Perrette’s absence, the reason behind her hiatus couldn’t have been better. The actress is busy working on filming her final (yeah, that’s weird to say) season of NCIS.

Earlier this month, Perrette took to Twitter to announce her departure from the show, saying that it was her decision to leave at the end of the season.

Pauley Perrette could never be replaced on NCIS, having starred in every season of the series so far, but reinforcements have come to the show’s aid ahead of the big goodbye. Just last week, Maria Bello debuted as new character Jack, who has arrived to shake things up for Gibbs and the rest of the team.

NCIS airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

