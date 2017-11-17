‘NCIS’s Pauley Perrette Fires Back at ‘Lies’ About Her Exit

Pauley Perrette is setting the record straight about her exit from NCIS.

The actress, who stars as forensic specialist Abby Scuito, is leaving the show at the end of season 15, but she took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam accusations she’s quitting to explore an odd new business venture.

An image of Perrette has been used without her permission to promote skin care lines, leading some to believe the actress was ditching the show to focus on a career in the cosmetic industry.

The 48-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell fans these rumors are anything but valid.

THE LIES! EVERYONE asking me about this (FAKE) skin care line? I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE! I think @facebook @Yahoo @MSN and all sites making money off fake ads should be liable for posting false ads. I’M NOT LEAVING NCIS FOR A SKIN CARE LINE! I’m leaving, but that’s not why — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 14, 2017

“THE LIES!” she wrote to followers. “EVERYONE asking me about this (FAKE) skin care line? I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE! I think Facebook Yahoo MSN and all sites making money off fake ads should be liable for posting false ads.”

“I’M NOT LEAVING NCIS FOR A SKIN CARE LINE!” she continued. “I’m leaving, but that’s not why.”

The actress also appeared on a recent episode of Inside Edition to address the false claims of endorsement and doctored ads using her image.

Prior tweet: I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE! Watch: ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Victim of Skin Care Ads https://t.co/akiFTQ4GmG — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 14, 2017

Perrette announced in October she would be leaving the hit crime drama, but she was not forthcoming as to why she decided to move on from the show. She did attempt to clear up rumors of a skin care line, as well as a feud with the network, in her original announcement.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

“It was a decision made last year,” Perrette wrote to fans. “I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”

The NCIS veteran has been a series regular and fan favorite since the show’s first episode in 2003.

Though fans are torn up about the quirky character’s departure, NCIS executive producers have something special in the works to send the beloved sleuth off at the end of the season.

“We’ve known for some time this would be Pauley’s final season on NCIS and have been working toward a special send-off,” George Schenck and Frank Cardea told Deadline. “From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at NCIS are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.