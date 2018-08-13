Pauley Perrette Slams ‘Family Feud’ Over ‘Filthy’ Content

After years of inappropriate and awkward moments on Family Feud, Pauley Perrette has had enough. The former NCIS actress lashed out at the long-running gameshow and host Steve Harvey for “filthy” questions.

“Dear @FamilyFeudABC I love @SteveHarveyFM and I love game shows. WHY DO YOU MAKE YOU PROGRAM SO FILTHY? Even with child players? No reason,” Paulette tweeted Sunday night.

I’m a sociologist, love @FamilyFeudABC but WHY WHY are all the questions now filthy and sex questions? There’s so much more to humans. Cmon — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 13, 2018

Paulette tagged ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud edition, which has featured as many shocking answers from contestants as the traditional Family Feud.

It is not exactly Harvey’s fault that Family Feud has created so many viral moments with contestants giving dirty or uncomfortable answers. Just last month, Harvey asked the Inside The NBA cast “If a man’s zipper breaks at church, what might he use to cover it up?” Charles Barkley answered, “a child,” which horrified Harvey, his fellow contestants and the audience.

When Sherri Shepherd and her family were on, Harvey asked to name something a female cop would do to her husband in the bedroom, the actress blurted out, “cut his penis off.” Shepherd’s family even supported the answer, but it was not one of the most common answers from Americans.

“Sherri… listen to me,” Harvey said. “This thing that we’re doing, this is a game show. You’re not supposed to be up here to get out your innermost thoughts.”

One of the most famous NSFW Family Feud answers came in 2014, when Harvey asked a contestant to “name something that has to be licked.” After thinking about it for a moment, the man said, “A woman.”

His wife high-fived him, but everyone else was stunned. Video of the scene notched 1.38 million views on YouTube.

Considering how common scenes like these have become, Paulette is not alone. Many of her fans agreed with her.

“It became a gimmick. They got a funny reaction the first few times someone gave a dirty answer, so they made sure it happened more often,” one fan wrote. “People should learn, shocked laughter isn’t what you’re going for. It doesn’t last long, and people stop getting shocked and just get put off.”

“I’m 36 and feel uncomfortable watching it with my dad. Bc all the questions revolve around sex or bedroom actions I refuse to watch it. It’s so so sad that what was once a good wholesome FAMILY show is now nothing more than sex talk and perverted thoughts,” added another.

“Thank you! My daughter is 11 and I will not let her watch this show bc of this. No need to make it so gross. It will still be fun w/o all of the innuendo,” another wrote.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

