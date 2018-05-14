Pauley Perrette Appears to Blame Bullying for ‘NCIS’ Departure

Former NCIS actress Pauley Perrette posted a tweet on Saturday morning that seemingly implied that bullying was one of the reasons she left the CBS drama.

Perrette wrote a message against bullying, saying she now knows what it is like to be bullied at a place she was “required to go to.” She said she left the situation after multiple physical assaults occurred.

It is unclear if she is talking about NCIS or a separate venture. However, she just left NCIS after being a main cast member for 15 seasons.

“I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME!” Perrette wrote. “If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

This message follows several other troubling messages posted by Perrette in recent hours.

Perrette, who left her role as Abby Sciuto on Tuesday night, first took to Twitter on Saturday night to allude to false stories about her in the press and “refusing to go low.”

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette wrote. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

The 49-year-old actress then returned to the social media platform early Sunday morning for two more troubling messages.

The first of those talked about her hesitation to discuss “the truth” and reveal a “crime.”

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she wrote. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?”

Perrette’s second tweet was even more cryptic. He alleges that there is a “publicity machine” spreading lies about her, but she is doing her best to remain silent. She also ends on the phrase, “He did it.”

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette wrote. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

It is not exactly clear what referring to in her messages. However, she told USA Today in October that she was “bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a work environment until I finally said enough and took no more words from anyone, including myself that being complacent was ‘good behavior.’”

The outlet noted that she did not specify when the bullying from the “powerful man” occurred.