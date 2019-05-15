‘Party of Five’ Reboot Trailer Released

The first trailer for Freeform‘s Party of Five reboot is finally here!

During the Walt Disney Television Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman debuted the first official trailer for the network’s 10-episode Party of Five reboot, which will explore the heartbreaking effects of deportation and immigration.

As shown in the trailer, the remake offers a twist on the original ’90s hit by replacing the orphaned Salinger siblings with the Acosta children, whose lives are upturned after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

“My brother’s failing school. My sister, who used to be perfect, is so angry at the world, and I don’t know how to make that better. My little sister’s gonna need a bra, any day now, without a mom to get her through that. And the baby has thrush, and I don’t know if it’s something I did,” Emilio, the eldest Acosta son, says in the trailer. “I’m telling you I won’t be good enough.”

“Mami and Papi managed with a lot less than we had,” he tells his sister Lucia. “They figured it out. So will we.”

Originally airing from on Fox from 1994 to 2000, Freeform picked up Party of Five for a 10-episode first season in February.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” Freeform President Tom Ascheim said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Party of Five to another generation of fans. Amy, Chris and Michal’s distinct voice makes this series incredibly relatable and authentic. We are truly proud to be part of this journey,” Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter added.

The new iteration is created by Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman and stars Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.); Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why); Niko Guarado (The Goldbergs); and Elle Paris Legaspi as the Acosta siblings.

Freeform has not yet announced a premiere date for Party of Five.