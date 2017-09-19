Pablo Escobar’s Brother Discusses Killing of ‘Narcos’ Location Scout

Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, is speaking out about the Narcos location scout who was found dead.

The 71-year-old says that Netflix should up its security and actually hire “hitmen” for the company’s employees working on the series.

“You have to eliminate all threats,” Gaviria said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “If you have the intellect, you don’t need to use weapons. If not, you have to. In this case, Netflix should provide hitmen to their people as security.”

Netflix location scout Carlos Munoz Portal, 37, was found shot to death on September 11. His body was discovered near the border of Hidalgo state, according to Daily Mail. When he died, Portal was taking photos while working on Season 4 of Narcos, a show that dramatizes the notorious Colombian drug kingpin’s rise and fall.

Throughout the ’80s, Gaviria worked as the lead accountant for his brother’s empire. At one point, he was known as the “chief of the hitmen” for the dangerous Medellin cartel.

In July of 2016, Gaviria issued a letter to Netflix in which he demanded $1 billion for unauthorized use of content.

“I don’t want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellin or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc,” he said. “It is very dangerous. Especially without our blessing. This is my country.”

He requested a ten-figure payment from the world’s most popular streaming service company.

“If we don’t receive it, we will close their little show,” he said. “You see, we own all the trademarks to all of our names and also for the Narcos brand. I don’t play around with these people in Silicon Valley. They have their phones and nice products. But they don’t know life and would never dare to survive in the jungle of Medellin or Colombia. I have done that.”

