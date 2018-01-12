Owen Wilson Quits TBS Comedy ‘Miracle Workers’

Owen Wilson is no god, especially after dropping out of TBS‘ Miracle Worker. The Cars star left the show last fall, but the reason remained a mystery until Thursday.

Back in October, TVLine reported that Wilson dropped out of the anthology series, which co-stars Daniel Radcliffe as an angel. Steve Buscemi stepped in at the last moment to play Radcliffe’s boss, the Lord Almighty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time, TBS did not say why Wilson left the show. Executive producer and co-creator Simon Rich told TVLine on Thursday that creative differences led to the change.

“We just had different creative visions for the show and parted ways,” Rich said. “I’m beyond ecstatic to work with… Steve, who I’ve been a fan of for decades.”

Miracle Worker got a seven-episode order from TBS last year. The anthology series will find Craig (Radcliffe), a low-level angel who has to handle all of humanity’s prayers. God (Buscemi) steps in to make sure he is doing his job. The series starts with Craig having to stop the earth’s destruction.

The show is set to air in 2018. It was written by Rich (Saturday Night Live, Man Seeking Woman) and Cirocco Dunlap (Man Seeking Woman, Late Night With Jimmy Fallon). SNL legend Lorne Michaels is executive producing.

“He has select notes and when he does provide them I take every one. He has a definite impact on the show at every level; on script, on cast. I trust him more than anybody,” Rich said of Michaels’ role, reports Deadline.

“It’s a spiritual show,” Buscemi said of the show Thursday. “It’s about how people need each other. With everything we’re going through, if we don’t love each other, then what’s it all about?”

Wilson starred in three films in 2017, Father Figures, Wonder and Cars 3. If he stuck with Miracle Worker, it would have been his first ever regular TV series role. Aside from appearances on SNL and Drunk History, the comedic actor has managed to stay away from TV.

Buscemi is best known for his Golden Globe-winning role on Boardwalk Empire and parts in dozens of movies. He has an Emmy for his online series Park Bench With Steve Buscemi.