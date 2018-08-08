The Oscars Add New Category to Honor Popular Films

The Academy has announced that the next annual Oscars award show will honor popular films with a new category, as well as run shorter than past telecasts.

Interestingly, the changes come after the nearly 4-hour-long 2018 Oscar award show on Sunday, March 4 was the least-watched Oscars to date. It only brought in about 26.5 million viewers.

In a message to members, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors revealed the new changes that are to come, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Last night, the Board of Governors met to elect new board officers, and discuss and approve significant changes to the Oscars telecast,” the message began. “The Board of Governors, staff, Academy members, and various working groups spent the last several months discussing improvements to the show.”

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here’s what you need to know: – A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

– We’ve set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

– We’re planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

They went on to reveal the new changes and detailed each one, with “a three-hour Oscars telecast” up first on the docket.

“We are committed to producing an entertaining show in three hours, delivering a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide,” the Academy board said. “To honor all 24 award categories, we will present select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined). The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast.”

Next, the Academy board revealed the inclusion of the new category, saying that it will be for “outstanding achievement in popular film” and that “eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming.”

Finally, it was revealed that the “92nd Oscars telecast will move to Sunday, February 9, 2020, from the previously announced February 23.” The board made sure to note, however, that “the date change will not affect awards eligibility dates or the voting process.”

“The 91st Oscars telecast remains as announced on Sunday, February 24, 2019,” they went on to clarify.

“We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world. The Board of Governors took this charge seriously,” the Academy board concluded their message to members. “We are excited about these steps, and look forward to sharing more details with you.”

At this time, no host has been announced for the next Oscars ceremony, but late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has hosted the past two so it is at least possible that he could return for a third.